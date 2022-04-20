JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $21.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

JELD stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.36.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,976.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,588,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,909,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 848,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 284,287 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,739,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,662,000 after purchasing an additional 170,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

