JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target to $205.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $176.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.63 and a 200-day moving average of $207.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.71. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $164.52 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 180,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

