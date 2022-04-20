JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Neutral

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $525.03.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $348.61 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $329.82 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.60.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after acquiring an additional 385,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

