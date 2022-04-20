JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Price Target to $19.00

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PGTI. TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $187,870. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $1,222,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 229,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.