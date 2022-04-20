JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Price Target to $19.00

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PGTI. TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52.
In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $187,870. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $1,222,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 229,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.
PGT Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
