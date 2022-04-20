JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.10) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($122.30) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($121.00) to GBX 8,600 ($111.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($113.19) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Croda International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,437.50 ($109.78).

Get Croda International alerts:

LON CRDA opened at GBX 7,460 ($97.06) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 6,402 ($83.29) and a 1-year high of £105.05 ($136.68). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,405.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,566.46. The company has a market cap of £10.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46.

In related news, insider Steve Foots sold 13,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,036 ($91.54), for a total value of £971,108.72 ($1,263,477.39). Also, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,000 ($104.09), for a total transaction of £22,400 ($29,143.90). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,483 shares of company stock worth $109,296,571.

Croda International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.