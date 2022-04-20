JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.60) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Monday, March 28th.
Shares of LON:PFC opened at GBX 134.10 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Petrofac has a one year low of GBX 91.05 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 203.34 ($2.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £698.87 million and a PE ratio of -3.14.
Petrofac Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).
Further Reading
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.