JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.60) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of LON:PFC opened at GBX 134.10 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Petrofac has a one year low of GBX 91.05 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 203.34 ($2.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £698.87 million and a PE ratio of -3.14.

In other news, insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 5,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £6,409.08 ($8,338.64). Also, insider Sara Akbar purchased 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £5,019 ($6,530.05).

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

