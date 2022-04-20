JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Trex (NYSE:TREX) Target Price to $69.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TREX. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.82.

Trex stock opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. Trex has a 12-month low of $60.61 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.19.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 3.6% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trex by 19.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 99,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Trex by 3.1% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 29,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 49.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 206,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after buying an additional 68,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

