Julian Morse Sells 92,945 Shares of Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) Stock

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating) insider Julian Morse sold 92,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.94), for a total transaction of £66,920.40 ($87,067.92).

Shares of CNKS traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 73.90 ($0.96). The stock had a trading volume of 20,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,247. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 68.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.65. Cenkos Securities plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.16 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95.27 ($1.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £41.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Get Cenkos Securities alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Cenkos Securities’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 5.04%. Cenkos Securities’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad, broking and research, and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, including technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenkos Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenkos Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.