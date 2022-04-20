K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 56.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KNT. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of CVE KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Director Saurabh Handa sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.94, for a total transaction of C$1,242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,689,800. Also, Senior Officer Warren Uyen sold 40,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total value of C$322,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$916,431.40. Insiders sold 207,900 shares of company stock worth $1,953,624 in the last 90 days.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

