K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 56.45% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KNT. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
Shares of CVE KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50.
About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (Get Rating)
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
