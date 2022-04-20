K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) PT Raised to C$12.50

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KNTNF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on K92 Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNTNF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,780. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.