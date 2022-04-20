Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Plans $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd.

Kaiser Aluminum has a payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

KALU opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.44.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.23 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KALU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In other news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $68,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $38,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,813 shares of company stock worth $168,709 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,595,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,812,000 after acquiring an additional 89,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,808,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after buying an additional 50,805 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $4,494,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

