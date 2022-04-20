Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

KLR opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. Kaleyra has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $251.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $90.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kaleyra will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $334,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avi S. Katz sold 29,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $200,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,061 shares of company stock valued at $904,160. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kaleyra by 152.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaleyra by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kaleyra by 38.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kaleyra by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

