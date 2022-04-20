Karooooo (KARO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Karooooo to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Karooooo had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million. On average, analysts expect Karooooo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KARO stock opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.39. Karooooo has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $738.78 million and a PE ratio of 33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on KARO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karooooo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter worth $1,110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Karooooo by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Karooooo by 25.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Karooooo by 19,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.

