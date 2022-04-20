Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) to post ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.46). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $126.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

KPTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

In other news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KPTI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 33,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,272. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $560.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -0.32.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

