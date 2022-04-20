Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on KPTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

KPTI stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $566.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of -0.32.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $38,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

