Katrina Nurse Purchases 67,000 Shares of Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU) Stock

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Rating) insider Katrina Nurse acquired 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £20,100 ($26,151.44).

Shares of Thruvision Group stock opened at GBX 30.49 ($0.40) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of £44.70 million and a PE ratio of -10.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.69. Thruvision Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 31 ($0.40).

Thruvision Group Company Profile

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

