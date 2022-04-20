Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 146,153 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,901,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.97. 179,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,229. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.80. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $68.60.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.