Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KELYA. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. Kelly Services had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

