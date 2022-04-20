Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.30.

KEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

TSE KEL remained flat at $C$7.08 on Friday. 99,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$7.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$120.52 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4706676 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 9,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total transaction of C$70,109.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,484,944.36. Also, Director William Charles Guinan sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total transaction of C$256,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,459 shares in the company, valued at C$8,040,742.84. Insiders have sold a total of 92,833 shares of company stock valued at $649,149 over the last quarter.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.