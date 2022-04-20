Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a boost from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.15.
KPELY opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. Keppel has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
