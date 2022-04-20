KeyCorp Boosts CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $34.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.62.

NYSE CNP opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $32.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,689,000 after buying an additional 969,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,022,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,586,000 after purchasing an additional 652,333 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 16,031 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

