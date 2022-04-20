KeyCorp Boosts Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Price Target to $53.00

Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 239,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,522,250. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.