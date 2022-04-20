KeyCorp Boosts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $64.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $62.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.76% from the company’s previous close.

PNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

PNW stock opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.28. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

