KeyCorp Boosts Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Price Target to $62.00

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of SCHN stock opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.49.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Schnitzer Steel Industries (Get Rating)
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
