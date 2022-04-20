KeyCorp Cuts NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $83.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

NYSE:NEP opened at $74.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $63.59 and a 1-year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,506 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

