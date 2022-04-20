KeyCorp Lowers NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target to $67.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Sidoti lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average of $57.92. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 133.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

