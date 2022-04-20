KeyCorp Raises FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $51.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 454.9% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 35,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 403,251 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 602,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,471,000 after purchasing an additional 157,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

