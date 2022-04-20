KeyCorp Trims Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Target Price to $105.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s current price.

HAS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.13.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.97. Hasbro has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $105.73.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $130,927,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,203,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,539,000 after purchasing an additional 896,250 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,532,000 after purchasing an additional 649,789 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 35.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,139,000 after purchasing an additional 628,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

