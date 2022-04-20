Keyera Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. The firm has a market cap of C$7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.15. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$25.41 and a 12-month high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 2.1480991 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.28.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

