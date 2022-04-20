Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keyera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.28.

KEY stock opened at C$34.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.15. The stock has a market cap of C$7.51 billion and a PE ratio of 23.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$25.41 and a 1 year high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

