KGI Securities Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Neutral

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at KGI Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $525.03.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $348.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a one year low of $329.82 and a one year high of $700.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

