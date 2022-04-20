Kilroy Realty (KRC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Kilroy Realty to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kilroy Realty to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

KRC stock opened at $74.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,200,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,980 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 620,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,263,000 after acquiring an additional 153,395 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRC. Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.