Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB opened at $126.87 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.68.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.57%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,496,000 after buying an additional 913,274 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.