Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Kinder Morgan has a dividend payout ratio of 94.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.9%.

KMI traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $19.73. 932,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,778,480. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

