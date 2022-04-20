Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.62. 127,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,778,480. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

