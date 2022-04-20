Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Up 21.8% in March

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

KINS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,219. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is presently -22.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 359,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 68,889 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

