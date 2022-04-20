Kinross Gold Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion.

K has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price target on the stock. Cormark increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.28.

TSE K opened at C$7.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.33. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.32 and a twelve month high of C$10.06. The stock has a market cap of C$9.88 billion and a PE ratio of 35.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.07%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$196,194.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,700,776 shares in the company, valued at C$18,635,354.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,003 shares of company stock worth $372,110.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

