Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

NYSE:KGC opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.97. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

