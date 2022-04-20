Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Lowered to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$6.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on K. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.28.

TSE:K traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.39. 1,944,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,193,640. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.32 and a twelve month high of C$10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.6115542 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$196,194.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,635,354.40. Insiders have sold 53,003 shares of company stock valued at $372,110 in the last quarter.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

