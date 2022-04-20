Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.35.

Shares of TSE:K traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.50. 2,487,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,200,979. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.32 and a twelve month high of C$10.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.33. The stock has a market cap of C$9.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.09.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.6115542 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$196,194.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,700,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,635,354.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,003 shares of company stock valued at $372,110.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

