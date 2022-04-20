Kistos’ (KIST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.51) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s current price.

LON KIST opened at GBX 421 ($5.48) on Tuesday. Kistos has a 52 week low of GBX 155 ($2.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 455 ($5.92).

In related news, insider Andrew Austin purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £490,500 ($638,173.30).

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It holds 60% interests in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

