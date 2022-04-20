Kistos (LON:KIST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 500 ($6.51) target price on the stock.

Shares of KIST opened at GBX 421 ($5.48) on Tuesday. Kistos has a 52-week low of GBX 155 ($2.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 455 ($5.92).

In other Kistos news, insider Andrew Austin purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 327 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £490,500 ($638,173.30).

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It holds 60% interests in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

