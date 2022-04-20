KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

Shares of KKR traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,082. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $67.41.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

