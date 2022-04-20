KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of KKR opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.41.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $16,339,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

