Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.200-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.18.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 128,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,957. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

