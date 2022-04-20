Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Price Target Cut to €28.00

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €28.20 ($30.32) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €30.00 ($32.26) to €31.00 ($33.33) in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

OTCMKTS AHODF traded up 0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of 26.54 and a fifty-two week high of 35.55.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.