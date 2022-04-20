Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel."

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average is $120.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.70 and a beta of 1.87.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 891.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

