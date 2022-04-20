Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 425 ($5.53) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of KOS opened at GBX 585 ($7.61) on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 136 ($1.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 635 ($8.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 465.75.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

