KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM) Insider Steve Sparke Sells 83,333 Shares

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Rating) insider Steve Sparke sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total value of £38,333.18 ($49,874.03).

Shares of KRM traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 46 ($0.60). 23,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,160. The stock has a market cap of £16.41 million and a P/E ratio of -3.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.51. KRM22 Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 51 ($0.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

KRM22 Company Profile

KRM22 Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Risk Cockpit, which shows enterprise risk profile in real time; Regulatory Navigator that brings out-the-box regulatory functionality covering market abuse, SM&CR, and financial crime; and Market Surveillance that offers analytics and contextual market surveillance tools to help capital markets firms identify and manage the potential risks of market abuse, fraud, and operational breaches.

