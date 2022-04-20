K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €25.00 Price Target at UBS Group

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 26.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.66) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.44) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.66) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.02 ($21.53).

SDF opened at €34.16 ($36.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.92. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €8.20 ($8.82) and a 52-week high of €35.46 ($38.13). The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is €25.29 and its 200-day moving average is €18.97.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

